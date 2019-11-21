|
Francis J. Nardone, 60, of Ross Twp., Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital Monroe, Stroudsburg.
Frank was born in Pittston on April 20, 1959, the son of the late Samuel and Mary Kurilla Nardone.
He worked as an area manager/business development manager for Experis, Bethlehem, 12 years. He most recently working for Yash Technologies, Allentown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Samuel Nardone; and sister, Joanne Nardone.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 27 years, Diane Shinko Nardone, Saylorsburg; daughters, Christina Nardone and her companion, Jay Matyas, Middlesex, N.J.; and Nicole Nardone, Saylorsburg. Also surviving are his father-in-law, Bernard S. Shinko, Kingston; brother-in-law, Bernard R. Shinko, Kingston; and two sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Cappelletti and husband, George, Birdsboro; and Elizabeth Huibregtse and husband, Ric, Las Vegas.
He was an avid Yankee and Giants fan who loved to take his wife for rides on his Harley and his boat. His favorite past time was cooking his Italian Specialty dishes.
Family and friends may offer their condolences from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Quinnan officiating at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe and the .
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., state Route 209, Gilbert, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019