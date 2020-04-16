|
|
Francis Joseph Boyle passed away at age 81 on Sunday, April 5, 2020, of natural causes in McLean, Va.
He was born Oct. 24, 1938, in Nanticoke, to Joseph F. Boyle and Elizabeth "Bette" Krupa Boyle.
"Frank," as he was called by many, graduated from St. Mary's High School, Nanticoke, and attended King's College, Wilkes-Barre. He graduated from Seton Hall University before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He traveled extensively with the Air Force and earned his master's degree in electrical engineering at Michigan State University. After 20 years in the Air Force, he retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel. Lt. Col. Boyle went on to successful careers at IBM and then Lockheed-Martin. He was instrumental in opening their first office in Warsaw, Poland, before retiring in McLean, Va.
Frank enjoyed lively conversation, a good meal and in his prime, many ski vacations and other trips with family and friends.
Frank was predeceased by his parents and his beloved dog, Sean.
Frank is survived by his brother, Joseph F. Boyle Jr., Nanticoke; as well as three children and their spouses, Tim Boyle and his wife, Rachel, San Diego, Calif.; Kathleen Hopkins and her husband, Case, University Park, Texas; and Anne Gagne and her husband, Pierre,, Kensington, Md. "Papa Frank" also leaves four grandchildren, Matt Hopkins; Spencer Hopkins; Sarah Gagne and Camille Gagne; as well as a few dear friends and many relatives.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Remembrances may be directed to any of the following, King's College, Wilkes-Barre; Humane Society of Fairfax County, Va.; or the .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020