Francis "Frank" Joseph Purcell Jr. of Avoca and formally of Pittston, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Wyoming on May 29, 1932, and was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Helen Peal Purcell.
Frank was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School, Class of 1949. He entered the newly formed United States Air Force as a radio repair technician, and was a service veteran of the Korean War. Upon discharge, he worked in the technology field and was a field service technician installing and maintaining some of the world's first mainframe and minicomputer systems. After retirement from Digital Equipment Corporation in the early 1990s, he returned to Northeast Pennsylvania and established himself as a valued member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8335, Avoca. Despite his advanced age, he never missed a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Frank's wisdom and genuine love for his friends and family and his appreciation for others will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dolores Mae Baloga; and his sister, Mary Ellen.
Frank is survived by his five children; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Michael; sister, Catherine; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to his caregivers at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter, as well as the ICU nurses at Wilkes-Barre General and Geisinger South's Hospice during his final week of life. To those who assisted him over the years and brought him joy, thank you-words cannot express our gratitude for your overwhelming kindness.
Friends may call for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine Street, Duryea. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. by the Rev. Joseph Elston of St. John The Evangelist Parish, Pittston. Military honors will be provided by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift donation in memory of Frank to the , 400 Market Street 610, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or arthritis.org/donate.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020