Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Francis "Butch" Keithline Jr.

Francis "Butch" Keithline Jr. Obituary
Francis "Butch" Keithline Jr. of Wilkes-Barre died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Doris Keithline, was a graduate of Meyers High School (1967) and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre. He worked as a lineman for PPL for 42 plus years. Francis was an avid sports fan and followed all the professional Pennsylvania teams. He was also a former coach for St. Aloysius basketball, St. Therese's Little League, and the Heights Packers football teams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Nan Shock, who raised him.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Clare Barberio Keithline; daughter, Cheryl Ann Murphy and husband, Mark; son, Francis M. Keithline and wife, Michelle; son, Martin C. Keithline and wife, Victoria; and sister, Marjorie Komski. Francis was the loving grandfather to nine grandchildren, Mark; Caitlin; Shawn; Devan; Shannon; Christopher; Samantha; Antonio Warren; and Shae-Lynn Diallo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, with Deacon Francis Murphy officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and 10:30 a.m. until time of service Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020
