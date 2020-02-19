|
|
Francis "Fran" M. Connell, 54, of Shavertown, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittston April 16, 1965, he was a son of the late Gerard and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick Connell.
Fran graduated from GAR High School in 1983 and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard for several years. He worked for Bonanza Beverage, Shavertown. Fran was also a skilled mason and enjoyed doing stone and brickwork.
Franny loved to hate the Pittsburgh Steelers and always had a new joke to tell. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his two dogs.
Fran is survived by his companion of 12 years, Jan Townsend and her daughter, Sara; his two dogs, Brandy and Bullet; four sisters, Elizabeth Connell and her companion, John Minarik; Geraldine and her husband, Marty McDonald; Patricia and her husband, David Ratchford; Kathleen Connell and her companion, Jamie Dillabough; his brother, best friend and partner in crime, Joseph Connell; and nieces; nephews; and a great-niece and great-nephew.
A celebration of his life will be celebrated at noon Saturday with the Rev. Carol Coleman officiating at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA or Blue Chip Farms.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020