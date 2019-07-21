Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverside Café
187 Old River Road
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Francis M. Slivinski


1947 - 2019
Francis M. Slivinski Obituary
Francis "Frank" M. Slivinski, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on July 18, 1947, and was son of the late Teofil and Mary Cherpak Slivinski.

Francis attended Wilkes-Barre schools and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was self-employed as a contractor in the Wyoming Valley and later retired from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in 2017.

Francis was a devout Catholic. He was an avid outdoorsman, including hunting and fishing. Francis was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Slivinski; and sisters, Marybeth Warnick and Michelle Maloney.

Francis is survived by sons, Michael Francis Slivinski, Matthew Slivinski, Peter Kelly, Eric Kelly, Michael Dion Slivinski and Dwayne Slivinski and their spouses; daughter, Amber Kelly and her spouse; brothers, Theodore, Walter and Stephen Slivinski and Nick Sliwinski, and all of their spouses; devoted godson, Gene; numerous grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Cafe, 187 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services, 437 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 21, 2019
