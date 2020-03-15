|
Francis "Frank" S. Tokash, 83, of Avoca, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Allied Hospice Unit, Scranton.
He was born in Dupont on Dec. 26, 1936, and was the son of the late Frank and Irene (Podedworny) Tokash.
Frank was a member of Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, Dupont, he was a graduate of Dupont High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, served actively for six years and was stationed in Korea and Germany. Upon discharge he re-enlisted and served with the PA National guard for 26 years. Frank retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot after 35 years of employment.
Prior to its closing, Frank was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Avoca, and was active with St. Cecilia's Choir. He was an avid bowler, a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Frank enjoyed spending time at the Pittston City Senior Center, where he enjoyed singing and polka dancing, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delphine "Irene" Fila Tokash, who died Jan. 21, 2014; and his brother, Edward Tokash.
Frank is survived by his children, Frank and his wife, Debbie, Dupont; Beverly and her husband, Francisco Peters, Duryea; Denise Tokash Hague and her husband, William Hague, Annapolis, Md.; Lisa Oliveri, Annapolis, Md.; and George Tokash and his wife, Mary Jane, Hamden, Conn. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank's family would like to thank the staff of Allied Skilled nursing and Allied Hospice Unit for their kindness, compassion and excellent care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Interment will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston 401 Main St., Dupont, PA 18641.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2020