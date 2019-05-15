Guest Book View Sign Service Information A J Kopicki Funeral Home 263 Zerbey Ave Kingston , PA 18704 (570)-287-3398 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM A J Kopicki Funeral Home 263 Zerbey Ave Kingston , PA 18704 View Map Interment 2:00 PM Mt. Olivet Cemetery Memorial service 10:00 AM Cross Creek Community Church 370 Carverton Rd. Trucksville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost one of the most intelligent, stoic, and contemplative gentlemen that has ever walked the earth. On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Francis Thomas Cummings went to be with the Lord at The Meadows, Dallas.



Born Feb. 10, 1945 in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Phillip A. Cummings Sr. and Aneila Galka Cummings.



He attended Gate of Heaven Elementary and was graduated from West Side Central Catholic High School, Class of 1963.



He was an accomplished athlete in wrestling, diving and track. He worked as an expert in the construction trades his entire life and was the first man in the Back Mountain to fly an automobile, hence his nickname, "Jetman."



He was extremely well-read and could converse on any subject no matter how deep. He was an excellent dancer, fighter, mechanic, builder and all-around handsome man.



He was preceded in death by brother, Richard M. Cummings; and nephews, Charles Cummings Jr. and Jeffrey Nice.



He is survived by a son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Liz, Sweet Valley; brothers and sisters, Phillip A. Cummings Jr., Dallas; Mary Nice, Mountain Top; Eileen Cummings, Syracuse, N.Y.; Helen A. Cummings, Blacksburg, Va.; John Cummings, Fernbrook; Charles Cummings, Trucksville; Lawrence and his wife, Linda, Trucksville; Joanna Cummings, Charlotte, Vt.; grandchildren, Jamison, Mason, Haley and Riley; and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Lanning Anselmi; Wilkes-Barre General Hospital doctors and nurses, especially the 5th floor nurses, who were so caring; the staff at The Meadows, Dallas; friends and staff at the Checkerboard Inn; and the staff at A.J. Kopicki Funeral Home for their generous support.



There will be calling hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.



Frank's ashes will be interred between Mom and Dad in Mount Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday.



Please join the family for a memorial service to honor Frank at 10 a.m. Saturday in Cross Creek Community Church, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .

