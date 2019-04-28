Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Mike" Yermal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Larksville, on May 9, 1938, to the late Frank and Mary Yermal.



He is predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, "Lenny" Yermal and his only sibling, "Sally" Proski.



He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Joan Yermal; three children, James (Audrey), Denise (Mike) and Marlene; two step-daughters, Donna (George) and Michel (Dan); five granddaughters, Sarah, Heather (Sean), Diana, Amanda and Baylee; four great-granddaughters, Katherine, Kylie, Ellie and Ava.



Mike was a dedicated, lifelong patriot serving his country faithfully in the United States Navy for 30 years.



After retiring, he continued to serve in a government service position for an additional 21 years. Mike was also an earnest, lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan remaining true to his roots. He will be forever missed.



A small ceremony of family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Princess Anne Memorial Park located at 1110 N. Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .





