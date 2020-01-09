|
|
Frank A. Saporito, 78, of Swoyersville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Larchmont, N.Y., a son of the late Alphonse R. and Jean Skola Saporito. He was a 1959 graduate of GAR Memorial High School and was an Air Force veteran, serving at Andrews Air Force Base. He was employed by Tobyhanna Army Depot and also as a journeyman electrician. Frank served as the club steward for both the Kingston VFW Post 283 and Kingston American Legion Post 395, and was a member of Swoyersville American Legion Post 644. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joan Saporito, Helen Neylon, Phyllis Friedman, Diane Faux and Veronica Tonart.
Surviving are his children, Frank Saporito Jr. and his fiancé, Lisa Kriedler, Swoyersville; Nicolette Shaw and her fiancé, Jimmy Ali, Boyton Beach, Fla.; Cindy Tapia and her husband, Lou, Kingston; Nancy Foy, Dearfield Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Dominick, Ryan, Jacob, Samuel, Maxwell, Louis, Jason, Chelsea, Brittany and Jamie; great-grandchildren, Haley, Kaitlyn, Reina and Wyatt; sisters, JoAnne Thomas and her husband, David; Gloria Jean Chase; Barbara Collum and her husband, James; and Judy Baker; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.
Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020