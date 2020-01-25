|
Frank A. Sartorio entered heaven Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Welcomed home by his wife, Antoinette Sartorio; his parents, Peter and Madeleine Sartorio; his brothers and sisters, Mateo Sartorio, Augustino Sartorio, Armando Sartorio, Nino Sartorio, and Anna Accardo; and, of course, his German shepherd, Bella; and his many bird-children, the loudest of which being his much-missed cockatiel, Oscar I.
Frank Sartorio's life was full of fascinating, sometimes larger-than-life stories. He was born in Tunis, Tunisia on Jan. 2, 1927, lived through the Battle of Tunisia during World War II, became a full-fledged barber, and even opened his own barbershop before the age of 14. He spent the days of his youth cutting the hair of locals as well as German, French and American soldiers and he spent his nights on the town with friends, including one of his close friends, the Crown Prince of Tunisia. The young Casanova eventually met his match, though, in Antoinette Sartorio, the love of his life, whom he married and with whom he would spend the next 56 years, until her passing. They had their first son, Peter Sartorio, before the fight for Tunisian independence forced the young family to immigrate to the United States. In true Sartorio fashion, the journey to America was an adventurous one, in which Frank and his family narrowly avoided the sinking of the Andrea Dorea, thanks to a premonition by Frank's youngest sister, Rina.
In America, Frank fathered a second son, Aldo Sartorio, and continued his work as a barber at the Brooks barbershop under Fred Gubitose while learning English at night. His hard work paid off, as Mr. Gubitose took a liking to Frank and sold him the shop, which Frank later ran with his youngest son. When Frank and Aldo combined forces with Peter, who was running a separate barbershop, the beloved Sartorio & Sons: The Barber Shop, was born. The Wilkes-Barre establishment would soon house three generations of Sartorio barbers, when Frank's grandson, Frank, joined the ranks.
Frank loved his job and he loved to work, which he continued to do until the week before his passing, at the age of 93. Throughout this illustrious career, Frank always ensured that his customers were treated like family. An Italian family, that is, complete with inside jokes, slightly too-loud banter, gentle ribbing and of course, a lot of laughter and a lot of love. And that is exactly what those customers became to him - his family. It should come as no surprise, then, that the thing that mattered most to Frank was family, both blood and found, including the furry and feathered kind.
At home, Frank was "Papa," the strong patriarch with a big heart and an even bigger sense of humor. Frank leaves behind his sister, Rina Tempestini; sons and wives, Peter and Eileen Sartorio and Aldo and Margaret Sartorio; grandchildren and significant others, Frank Sartorio and Devon Munley, Candace and Albert Guilitis, Anthony Sartorio and Alle Ehrhardt, and Christina and Jonathan Ku; great-grandsons, Aiden and Giovanni Sartorio; former daughter-in-law, Cindy Funston; former granddaughter-in-law, Desiree Sartorio; and nieces and nephews living in America, Italy and Australia; and, of course, bird-son, Oscar II. All of whom will forever treasure their memories of long chkobba tournaments (with no cheating, of course), tales from the "old country" (which changed during each retelling) and holidays celebrated with shots of boukha (made famous by many "old country" tall tales).
Frank Sartorio was forever a young soul known for riling up his children with a twinkle in his eye and a wink thrown to his grandchildren, cheering on the Giants to the chagrin of his Eagles-loving family, chatting up the female nurses and doctors tasked with his care, and cracking jokes even in his last days. The eternal trickster who believed life was too short to take too seriously. It is these moments, these stories, that his family and friends will retell over and over throughout their lives (with some possible changes each time, of course).
If you were lucky enough to know Frank and would like to participate in the celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish (formerly Our Lady of Mt. Carmel), 237 William St., Pittston.
Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020