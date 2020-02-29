|
|
Frank B. Piazza, 95, of Swoyersville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.
Born May 21, 1924, in Swoyersville, he was the son of Anthony and Giovanna Piazza. Frank graduated from Swoyersville High School in 1941. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the 11th Air Force stationed in the Aleutian Islands. Prior to his retirement, Frank was a letter carrier for 30 years at the Kingston Post Office. He was a member of the Italian Riunita Society; Swoyersville American Legion Post 644, Post 283, Swoyersville Hose Co.#2. Burnsie enjoyed vacationing to Wildwood and Atlantic City, N.J. with his wife, Helen. He was a big fan of Perry Como, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and the New York Yankees.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Sikora, in 1996; son, Perry; brothers, James and John; sisters, Florence DiMaria; and Josephine Wolinsky; grandson, Christian Simko.
Surviving are his daughter, Anita Simko (Michael); grandsons, Corey (Kate); Scott and Mike Simko; great-grandchildren, Jack and Lillie Kodrin; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, Chapel St. Swoyersville.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church, Luzerne Ave, West Pittston. Anyone attending the funeral mass is asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Gino Merli Residents Welfare Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 29, 2020