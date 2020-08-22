Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cembrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Sam" Cembrock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Sam" Cembrock Obituary

Frank "Sam" Cembrock, 86, of Hanover Twp. passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes Barre.

Born Jan. 21, 1934, to Anthony and Josephine Gusher Cembrock, he was the youngest of 10 children. Frank attended Hanover High School and upon his graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Upon discharge from the military, he became a Merchant Marine on the great lakes and was later employed by Brinks Security.

In 1961, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at SCI-Dallas, as a C.O. I where he later worked for correctional industries on the farm detail until he was seriously assaulted during an escape in March of 1975.

Frank was always known to tell a story or two. Hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes. Spending time with his sons and grandsons was something that he truly enjoyed.

Frank will be dearly missed by his daughter, Deborah Bath; son, Mark Cembrock; grandson, Eric Bath and his fiance, Alyssa; and family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cembrock; son, Frank Cembrock Jr.; recently, grandson, Robert Bath Jr.; brothers, John, Anthony and Joseph Cembrock; sisters, Mary Oherko, Josephine Ralston, Irene Krystofolsky, Helen Kocerha, Dorothy Plocinski and Wanda Jula.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to , .

To submit online condolences to Frank's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -