Frank David (Miami) Dembowski, born April 1944, joined his parents, Frank S. Dembowski and Christine R. Dembowski, and many friends and relatives when he passed Monday, June 1, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla.
Formerly of West Pittston, Shavertown, and Jupiter, Dave graduated in 1962 from West Pittston High School and Mansfield College in 1966. In addition to serving as an educator for 36 years, 35 of which were at Wyoming Area High School, he was a deputy waterway conservation officer for 40 years.
David is survived by his sister, Marilyn Dembowski Cerase, Virginia Beach; Mary Ann Zezza (beloved first wife); and Helen Kaminski; and may special cousins including Carol Giandonto, Dot and Michael Marosy, John Warakomski. David also left numerous lifelong friends, including Anne and Joe Kelly, Leo Felsburg and John Machulsky (college roommates). He also will be missed by many Jupiter friends, Kat Bruce, Amy Fitzgerald, Bob (coach) Sylvester, Jane Wendt and Doug Phinney.
"To make a long story even longer," services will be held in the future and donations may be made to the , especially nature-preserving organizations.
You may send your kind thoughts to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020