Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank E. Casty. View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Calling hours 11:00 AM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank E. Casty, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



He was the son of the late Antoinette and Anthony Castrignano. Frank graduated from Meyers High School and earned a B.S. degree from East Stroudsburg University. He received his master's degree in elementary and secondary administration from the University of Scranton. He was employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a biology teacher at Coughlin High School, and later as vice principal at Meyers and GAR High School.



Frank's true love was music. At the age of 15 he was a six-time winner on the Ted Mack radio and television show. He was the lead clarinetist for 53 years in the Lee Vincent Orchestra. He also played with Bobby Baird's Dixie Land Band, The Doug Smith Orchestra and more recently Jim Selingo's Statesman. He was considered by many as one of the top jazz clarinetist in the area considering he backed up performers such as Frank Sinatra, Jerry Vale and many more.



He was preceded in his death are his parents and by his sister, Carolyn Novak.



Surviving are his children, Karen Trowbridge and her husband, William, Swoyersville; Dr. Frank Casty and his wife, Mary, McMurray; and Dr. Gary Casty and his wife, Cheryl, Hellertown; four grandchildren, Robert and Katie Casty; Will Trowbridge and Ashley Simpson; and two great-grandchildren, Justus and Jaiden. He is also survived by his sister, Manny Warke, Wilkes-Barre; and by his niece and nephew.



Funeral services will be held at noon Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon William Behm will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the



Online condolences may be sent by visiting Frank's obituary at

Frank E. Casty, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.He was the son of the late Antoinette and Anthony Castrignano. Frank graduated from Meyers High School and earned a B.S. degree from East Stroudsburg University. He received his master's degree in elementary and secondary administration from the University of Scranton. He was employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a biology teacher at Coughlin High School, and later as vice principal at Meyers and GAR High School.Frank's true love was music. At the age of 15 he was a six-time winner on the Ted Mack radio and television show. He was the lead clarinetist for 53 years in the Lee Vincent Orchestra. He also played with Bobby Baird's Dixie Land Band, The Doug Smith Orchestra and more recently Jim Selingo's Statesman. He was considered by many as one of the top jazz clarinetist in the area considering he backed up performers such as Frank Sinatra, Jerry Vale and many more.He was preceded in his death are his parents and by his sister, Carolyn Novak.Surviving are his children, Karen Trowbridge and her husband, William, Swoyersville; Dr. Frank Casty and his wife, Mary, McMurray; and Dr. Gary Casty and his wife, Cheryl, Hellertown; four grandchildren, Robert and Katie Casty; Will Trowbridge and Ashley Simpson; and two great-grandchildren, Justus and Jaiden. He is also survived by his sister, Manny Warke, Wilkes-Barre; and by his niece and nephew.Funeral services will be held at noon Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Deacon William Behm will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be sent to theOnline condolences may be sent by visiting Frank's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations