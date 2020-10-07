Home

GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Frank Grillo


1944 - 2020
Frank Grillo Obituary

Frank Grillo, 76, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Frank was born May 13, 1944, in Pittston. He was a graduate of Pittston High School, class of 1961. He worked as a cutter for Leslie Fay for more than 30 years.

Some of his pastimes were hunting and shooting, watching the Minnesota Vikings, riding his motorcycle and listening to ham radio.

Surviving are his wife, Emma Orth Grillo, Pittston; son, Frank Grillo and wife, Mary Beth and their daughters, Justine and Kierstin; daughter, Mariarose and husband, Dave and their daughter, Dr. Lyndsie Johndrow; son, Joseph Grillo and wife, Christine along with their daughter, Ardriana Grillo.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Grillo.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

All services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mauer Biscotti and the staff at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, for their kindness and compassion.

For further information or to express your condolences to Frank's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


