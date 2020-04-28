|
Frank Isaac Sr., also known as "Poppy," of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Sept. 5, 1941, in Lucy, La., he was a son of the late Arthur and Mary Pierre Isaac.
Frank attended Carver High School and was employed as a truck driver by Kay Wholesale and Roxanne Fashions until retiring.
He later worked as a school crossing guard for Wilkes-Barre Area School District.
Frank loved coaching football and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind 19 children, 15 of which he fathered prior to meeting his wife of 49 years, Donna Powell Isaac; and their four children, Lee Ann Drozda; Janice Isaac Pope and her husband, Andrew; Frank Isaac Jr. and his fiancée, Christine; and Tracey Isaac and his wife, Shawna, residing in the Wilkes-Barre Area; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six brothers; and five sisters.
Frank touched many in his community and he put a smile on the faces of anyone that knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family are by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Formal funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020