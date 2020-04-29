|
Frank J. Barbera, 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in Pittston to the late Emilio and Serafina Tabone Barbera on Sept. 21, 1921. He was a 1939 graduate of Pittston High School, after which he attended Penn State University, attaining a BA in business.
Mr. Barbera was a veteran of World War II, after college, he was inducted into the United States Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant in the 4th infantry division as a fire direction chief and infantryman. Mr. Barbera's unit landed on Utah beach on D-Day, after which his unit took part in the capture of Cherbourg and the liberation of Paris, he and his unit fought in the battle Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. For his service, he received five bronze service stars, a good conduct medal and a victory medal. Mr. Barbera was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1945. He was very proud to have served his country as part of the greatest generation ever.
Upon returning home, he became a very successful businessman as co-owner of Tabone & Barbera Construction Company and developed Pittston Lumber Company into one of the most successful lumber companies on the East Coast.
Mr. Barbera served this community proudly as past president of the Pittston Rotary Club and the president of Pittston Chamber of Commerce, he was a member of the VFW, Fox Hill Country Club and a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
Upon retirement in 1988, he enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, Ann, going on cruises and spending time at the jersey shore. Mr. Barbera enjoyed spending time with his family, along with his passion for Penn State football and long term friendship with Joseph Paterno.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, in 1999; and infant daughters, Marie Louise and Kathleen Marie Barbera.
Mr. Barbera is survived by his son, Daniel F. Barbera, West Pittston; his daughter, Judi Armitage and her husband, Jerry, Jenkins Twp.; his granddaughter, Jannine Marie Barbera, Pittston; his grandson, Frank Barbera II and wife, Lindsay, Pittston; grandson, Brendon Armitage, Jenkins Twp.; and great-granddaughter, Parker Marie Barbera. He is also survived by his half-brother, Bruce Barbera and family, Philadelphia.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 29, 2020