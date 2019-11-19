|
Frank J. "Butch" Conniff, 74, a resident of West Wyoming, passed into eternal life on Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., following a brief illness.
His loving and devoted wife is Patricia A. "Pattie" Froncek Conniff. Together, Butch and Pattie celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.
Born March 5, 1945, in Wyoming, Frank was one of three children born to the late Joseph and Marie Duffy Conniff.
Raised in Wyoming, Butch was a graduate of the former Wyoming High School.
A United States Army veteran, Butch honorably served his country for two years during the Vietnam era, being stationed in Germany for the majority of his service. Upon his honorable discharge on Jan. 15, 1969, he attained the rank of Specialist.
Prior to his retirement, Butch was employed for over 25 years as an electronics technician by Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Butch was a member of St. Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Wyoming.
A proud veteran, Butch was a life member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville; a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 396, Wyoming; and a member of the Polish American Veterans, Plains Twp. Additionally, he was a member of the Wyoming Hose Company 2.
Butch had many enjoyments in life, especially golfing, playing darts, and socializing with his family and friends. In his younger years, he was an avid softball player, playing for countless softball teams throughout the Wyoming Valley. He was known to love beach vacations or as he put it, "heading to a beach and the sun!" He was also known by his family to be somewhat of a perfectionist, always having everything in order.
In addition to his loving wife, Pattie, Butch is survived by his brother, Joseph Conniff, Wyoming; his sister, MaryAnn Switzer, Exeter; his brother-in-law and best friend, Thomas Froncek, affectionately known as "the Bro," and his wife, Beverly, Dallas; his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; his dear friend since his days in the Army, Jerry Drake, Ohio; and his beloved cats, Fluffy and Muffy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with his dear family friend, the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor, officiating.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp., where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army.
Family and friends are invited to Butch's viewing which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 19, 2019