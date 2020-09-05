Home

Frank J. Marrone Obituary

Frank J. Marrone, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, died at home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph and Madeline Giampietro Marrone; was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Frank served his country proudly in the United States National Guard and was the recipient of the Occupational Medal. Frank was employed as a postal carrier for the U. S. Postal Service; enjoyed an occasional trip to the casinos in New Jersey and was an avid bowler. He received a ring for a 300 game, he bowled at Chacko's Bowling Lane in Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Marrone and sister, Lucille Sattof.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Redondo Marrone; daughters, Lisa Schutz and her husband, William, Wilkes-Barre; Madeline Moore and her husband, Stephen, Mechanicsburg; sister, Pat Cole, Wilkes-Barre. He will also be missed greatly by his grandchildren, Hayden Schutz; Kristine Colaneri and her husband, Michael; and Hannah Moore, whom he adored.

A private family funeral and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and interment with military honors, will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.


