Frank J. Stuccio, 97, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp. He was the husband of the late Frances M. Tabone Stuccio.
Born Dec. 2, 1921, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Jerome and Mary Condurso Stuccio.
Frank was a 1939 graduate of Pittston High School. He was employed as a carpenter by Tabone & Barbera, Pittston, and the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, Berwick.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served his country honorably during World War II. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Pittston. Frank was a loving father and grandfather, and especially enjoyed spending time with and cooking for his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Frances Swales; brother, Dominick; and sisters, Mary Skelton, Rose Stuccio and Stella Provenzano.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Reifsnyder and her husband, Norman, Lansdale; son, Joseph Stuccio and his wife, Lorraine, Swoyersville; six grandchildren, Christopher and Dustin Swales, Christina Endlein, Michelle Reifsnyder, Raphael Stuccio and Victoria Gromek; and six great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Gino, and Giuliana Stuccio, Carson and Elliot Swale, and Emily Endlein.
Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 35 William St., Pittston.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton, Kingston Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 7, 2019