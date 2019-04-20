Frank Leonard, of Forty Fort, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Leonard.
Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Urban Leonard.
Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. Prior to retirement, he was a member of the Electrical Workers Union 1319.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Leonard.
Surviving are a son, Frank; daughters, Judy Hughes, Sandy Pechal, Sally Lockman and Loreena Kile; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Bosak; and brothers, John, Bob and Joe Leonard.
A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2019