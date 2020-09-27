Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
(570) 287-5438
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew Strish Funeral Home
11 Wilson St
Larksville, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Washilewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank M. Washilewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank M. Washilewski Obituary

Frank M. Washilewski passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 43.

Frank will be forever remembered by his parents, Frank and Diane Washilewski; his sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Steve McGinley; and his wife, Magen Washilewski; in addition to many other family members and friends.

Frank's kindness, humor and many talents will continue to be treasured by all who knew him. Frank's aptitude for building and mechanical knowledge made him a valued employee; first with Sheet Metal Workers Local #44 and more recently as a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 84.

Frank also used his talents outside of work: fashioning tools to overcome practical problems; creating artistic and practical items; and by repairing a range of items for any friend or family member in need.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking, camping, quad riding and pretty much any activity that put him in the open air.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for additional information.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by accessing the link below http://giftfunds.stjude.org/FrankWashilewski.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -