Frank "Moe" Malacheski of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully into the hands of our Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Born in Plains Twp. on March 8, 1928, he was a son to the late Frank and Anna Suchocki Malacheski.



He attended local Wilkes-Barre school and attended GAR high school until he left to join the U.S. Navy and served during World War II.



After the completion of World War II, Frank enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country again during the Korean War. He fought in a battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea with the First Marine Division from November to December 1950, following the intervention of Red China in the Korean War. Frank survived this battle and was awarded the purple heart for his wounds during this battle.



Returning home, he found employment at Central Slipper and Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he retired after many years of employment. During this time, Frank married the love of his life, the former Marion R. Mitchell. Together, they raised three children, Mark, Robert and Karen. They went on many family trips to the sea shore, football games, trips to Canada and cruises.



Frank and his family were raised in the Catholic faith and were members of St. Benedict's Parish, Parsons.



Frank was a die-hard Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football fan. He also loved to watch game shows on television and his favorite show was the Home and Garden Show.



He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter, where he was a fourth degree and a third degree at the Nanticoke Chapter. Frank was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, and a former member of the Parsons Lions and the Marine Corps League.



Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna; son, Mark; brother, Joseph; and nephews, Peter Orleski and Richard Zenda.



Surviving are his loving wife, Marion, at home; son, Robert and his wife, Elizabeth, Plains Twp.; daughter, Karen, at home; grandsons, Shaun Malloy and his wife, Louise; and Jesse Malacheski; sister, Margaret Orleski, Levittown; and Dee Zenda, Forty Fort; and nephews, Robert Gruver; and Christopher Zenda and his wife, Hope.



The family would like to thank the staff of Residential Hospice and the Veterans Hospital staff for their compassionate care of Frank when it was needed most.



Funeral services for Frank will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, with the Rev. John C. Lambert as celebrant.



Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp., with military honors.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.



To submit condolences or for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 24, 2019