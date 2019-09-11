|
Frank P. Drost, 95, of Dupont, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Dupont on Dec. 4, 1923, and was the son of the late Peter and Mary Bryk Drost. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Frank attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Parochial School and Dupont High School.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II with Battery A 283rd Field Artillery Battalion serving in the European Campaign and was also instrumental in liberating the prisoners of the Dachau Prison Camp. He retired from the Borough of Dupont, as the borough street commissioner after many years of employment.
Frank served as judge of Elections for the Borough of Dupont. He was a life member of the Dupont Hose Company and was the oldest member of the fire department; he always looked forward to attending the annual parade in Dupont representing the fire department.
Frank was a member of the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, the Dupont Polish Club the Elm Street Sportsman Club and was the founding member of the Polka-Lites dancing group. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, and traveling with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who new and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Andrew, Walter, Celia and Jean Drost, Mary Yakabowski, Helen T. Wolfe and Ann Budzilek.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, the former Matilda Maruk Drost; his nephew, Stanley and his wife, Deborah Budzilek; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 11, 2019