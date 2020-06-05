Home

Frank Patts, 67, of Sugar Notch, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home.

Frank was the son of the late Frank and Joan Zeedock Patts. He was a 1971 graduate of Ashley-Sugar Notch High School and also attended Harrisburg Area Community College and King's College. He retired after 30 years from SCI-Dallas. Frank attended Mount Moriah Medthodist Churches and was a member of Coalville Masonic Lodge. He was the ultimate family man. His love and devotion in his family is legendary to those who knew him.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, James.

Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Effie; daughters, Bonnie Ziomkowski (Stan), Dallas; Brittany Baker (Robert), Sugar Notch. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Juliana and Blake Ziomkowski; Benjamin and Samantha Baker; brothers, Russell, Plains Twp.; Robert, Hanover Twp.; Joseph and his wife, Sharon, Harding; sister, Joan Marie Petro and husband, Mike, Hunlock Creek; also lifelong friend, Frank Stanick, Ashley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family's convenience. There will be no public calling hours.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2020
