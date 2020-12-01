Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sincavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Tom" Sincavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Tom" Sincavage Obituary

Frank "Tom" Sincavage, 66, of Luzerne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Albina Pope, precedes him in death.

His sisters and their husbands, Rosemary and Harry Fitser; Jenny and Butch Evanoski; Antoinette and Carl Jaskulka and Rita Vohar; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, survive him.

Tom was self-employed as a general contractor and a member of Post 644 Legion, Swoyersville.

At this time, a service is not scheduled.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -