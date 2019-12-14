Home

Frank "Butch" Suponcic

Frank "Butch" Suponcic Obituary
Frank "Butch" Suponcic, 97, of Luzerne, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Forest City and was the son of the late Michael Suponcic and Erica Koran Suponcic.

Butch graduated from Luzerne High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was held as a prisoner of war for 15 months, having been shot down during the Ploesti Air Raids.

After being released, he returned to Luzerne and married the love of his life, the late Ceil Baloh. He worked for Franconi Auto Parts for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ceil, in 2013; his brothers, Jess, Ed and Mesa; two sisters, Mary and Dorothy; and son-in-law, Bob Skursky Sr.

Butch is survived by daughter, Karen; son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Evelyn; five grandsons; one great-granddaughter; many special nieces and nephews; and his sister, Tessie, Cleveland.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kathryn Ndzana of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and all of the nurses and aides on the 2nd floor Dementia Unit "Heroes Haven" for their care and compassion. We are so grateful for all you did for Dad.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was a hero and a patriot and he loved his country. He will be missed.

Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

Condolences can be sent to www.betzjastremski.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019
