Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank W. Fox Obituary

Frank W. Fox, 52, formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Glen Lyon, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.

He was the son of the late William J. Fox Jr. and Catherine M. Fox.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Joseph Fox, Texas; William J. Fox III, Nanticoke; Guy W. Fox, Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Estelle Lord, Shavertown; Moica Kochanski, Glen Lyon; Catherine Fox, Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -