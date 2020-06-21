|
Franklin "Frank" Micnicoski, 68, of Exeter, pasased away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
Born in Taylor, he was the son of Frank and Stella Wasik Micnicoski. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Luzerne County Community College and King's College. Prior to his retirement, Frank was employed by the former Sugarman's, Eynon and Wilkes Barre, for over 20 years and also the former Levy's Bakery, Duryea.
Frank was a member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.
Frank enjoyed watching the birds in his bird feeder in the yard, grilling, cheesy movies on the Sci Fi Channel, the Steelers, Orioles, Celtics and Ohio State. He was the former president and coach for the Exeter Little League, former District 16 treasurer of the Little League, and former president and coach of the Exeter Panthers Mini Football.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Micnicoski; and sisters, Christina Jordan and Frances Grochal.
Surviving are his wife, the former Shirley Michaels; son, Paul Micnicoski, at home; son, Justin Micnicoski, at home; his nieces and nephew that he thought of as his own children, Sherri Cupplo, Justine Cupplo and Joseph Grochal; great-nieces, Emma and Olivia Grochal; and loving furry companions, Chloe, Baby and Mr. Kitty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara's Parish, 28 Memorial St., Exeter, with the Rev. Michael Finn officiating. A viewing will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
To leave a condolence for Frank's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.