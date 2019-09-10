|
|
Fred A. Rosencrans, 79, of Dallas, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in West Pittston, he was the son of the late Fred L. and Alma Faux Rosencrans.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country as a military policeman (MP), stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany.
He attended West Pittston High School, prior to enlistment in the U.S. Army. Upon honorable discharge, he was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bureau of State Parks, Department of Environmental Resources as a park foreman at Frances Slocum State Park. He also was an extremely talented artist as a licensed taxidermist.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who truly enjoyed the outdoors. He was a past member of the South Mountain Land Association, Beards for Better Bucks Club, Harveys Lake Rod & Gun Club, National Rifle Association and Fur, Feather and Fin Hunting and Fishing Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tommy; sister, Alma Rosencrans Dombek; and brother, Harry L. Rosencrans.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Ann Marie DeLucca; children, Charlene Rosencrans Cocco and husband, John, Jacksonville, Fla.; Dawn Rosencrans Giacometti and late husband, Charles J. Giacometti, Dallas; and Fred J. Rosencrans and wife, Elizabeth Finn Rosencrans, Dallas; grandchildren, Ryan Gryskevicz and spouse, Jill; Cassandra Cocco, Anna Giacometti, Charles Giacometti, Brady Rosencrans and Lindsay Jayne; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Wilder Gryskevicz; sister, Joanna Hoskins, Wilkes-Barre; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a hero to the many lives that he touched. He was a coach, mentor and friend. The sorrow is overwhelming, but we know he is watching over all of us now, and will forever be with us, and forever live on in our hearts. We are all better as individuals because of him and are truly blessed he was a part of our lives.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
Interment with full military honors will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019