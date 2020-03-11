|
|
Fred Amorosa, 64, of Shickshinny, died suddenly March 5, 2020, in Geisinger, his wife and daughter by his side.
Born March 12, 1955, son of the late Joseph and Alberta Amorosa.
He was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Majors; and brothers, Gregory and John Amorosa.
Surviving at home, his wife, Debra Curtis Amorosa; daughter, Jillianne Morris, Shickshinny; Victoria Amorosa and Merideth Amorosa, both of Tappahannock, Va; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reyburn Bible Church, Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020