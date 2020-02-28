Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Lamoreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred B. Lamoreaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred B. Lamoreaux Obituary
Fred was born to Alverna and Fred J. at Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston on Jan. 9, 1941.

He spent his entire childhood through his early 20s in Dallas, involved in every baseball event available, including Legion ball. Fred was recruited by the Chicago White Sox, but chose to stay in Dallas near family. Those who knew Fred knew he was a lifelong Yankees fan.

He served in the Army Reserves and went through basic training in Louisville, Ky., where he received the accolade of "Soldier of the Year." He was also a dedicated 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner for 50 years. Fred's quick wit and sense of humor are already terribly missed.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy; his father, Fred J.; and his mother, Alverna.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norene; son, Scott (Melanie); daughter, Michele (Stephen); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Fern Knoll at the family plot where Fred will be laid to rest next to both his parents and his sister.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -