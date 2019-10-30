|
Fred C. Pisano, 76, of Pittston, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at Highland Manor and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter, where he was a resident the past four years.
Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Fred and Mildred Parulis Pisano. Fred was a graduate of Pittston High School.
Surviving are two brothers, Tony and wife, Donna, Moosic; and Charles and wife, Betty, Enola; a brother-in-law, Ted Simon, Binghamton, N.Y.; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Simon and Nancy Piemontese.
The Pisano family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Highland Manor and to Cheryl Scalzo for the help, compassion and care they extended to Fred and his family during his stay.
Family and friends are invited to attend Fred's Mass of Christian Burial which will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Marello Church, 237 William St., Pittston. There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019