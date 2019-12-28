Home

Fred Clifford Stein, 59, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Hampton House on the Sans Souci Highway. He is at peace now after a long battle with diabetes.

Freddie was born July 30, 1960, in Slocum Twp., the son of Fred H. Stein and Christine Gottstein Stein.

He graduated Crestwood High School, Mountain Top, Class of 1978. From there, he went on to several restaurant jobs as a cook. Cooking was his biggest passion. He also loved partying, the Doors music and helping his mom raise her miniature horses.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred M. Stein and Nellie Kraska Stein; and four cousins.

In addition to his parents, with whom he resided, he is survived by his sisters, Patricia Fine and her husband, Dan; Laurel Davis and her husband, Stu; Susan Guzzi and her husband, Bill; Angela Miller and her husband, Randy; brother, Richard Stein and his wife, Karen; Uncle Walter; several nieces and nephews and their families

Memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top with Pastor Bob officiating.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 1 p.m. to service time.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019
