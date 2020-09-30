Home

Fred J. Monteforte

Fred J. Monteforte Obituary

Fred J. Monteforte, of Pittston, 89, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from natural causes.

Fred was born on Oct. 27, 1930, in Pittston, to Vincenzo and Josephine Curcio Monteforte. He was a 1948 graduate of Pittston High School.

Fred had a long career in the men's clothing industry, working for the historical Cohen Brothers Clothiers, Pittston, after high school. His most recent employer was Kranson Clothes Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Fred was happily married to his wife, Theresa Yurcho, West Wyoming, for 64 years. The couple had one son, Fred V. Monteforte Jr.

Fred loved gardening, fishing with his brothers-in-law and hosting dinner parties and holiday gatherings for generations of family and friends. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and a member of St. Rocco's Parish Fides Club. An adored husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Fred was loved by many. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa; and his siblings, Joseph Monteforte; Richard Monteforte; and Julia Monteforte DiStefano.

Fred is survived by his son, Fred Jr.; his brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Marcella Monteforte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center-5 West for their kindness and compassionate care to Fred and his family.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Pittston Twp. There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment services will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For those wishing to express their condolences to Fred's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


