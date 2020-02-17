|
|
Frederick C. Melvin, 92, of West Pittston, entered into eternal life peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Linwood Manor, Scranton, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittston in 1927, he was the son of the late, Martin X. Melvin and Mary (Cannerossi) (Ross) Melvin.
Fred was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Eugene and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Melvin; Martin and sister-in-law, Minnie Melvin.
He graduated high school from St. John's the Evangelist, Pittston. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II in 1945, and served on the USS Mercer. He then furthered his education at Wyoming Seminary, Penn State and Wilkes College.
In 1953, he married Marie Nuzzalo. They celebrated 66 years of married life together this past September. Prior to his retirement from construction, he was employed as a construction supervisor by Beretta Construction, Schmaltz Construction and Construction Unlimited. He was also a 4th Degree member the Knights of Columbus, past fire chief of Goodwill Hose Company, and a devoted choir member of Immaculate Conception Church/Corpus Christi Parish. After he retired, Fred successfully completed a lifelong dream of building a cabin home in the mountains.
He took great pride in his construction work with attention to detail, always helped family and friends with home projects, and was a patriot of his country and true fan of Notre Dame football.
His presence will be greatly missed by all those he touched in this life. He will be remembered by those who knew and loved him as being a loving, devoted husband, dedicated father, grandfather and friend.
Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife, brother, Joseph Melvin, N.J.; sister, Marie Lucille Melvin; his five children, Fred Melvin and his children, Summer (Chris) Belles and Joshua; Karen (John) Ferrett and their daughters Kara and Alexandra (Stan) Yanik; Richard (Diane) Melvin; Jon (Mary Kay) Melvin and their daughter, Courtney; Kathi Ruane and her sons, Lukas and Sage; two great-granddaughters, Mia and Andie; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, Pittston. Relatives and friends may join for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and also 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Rev. John Sempa, pastor, who will serve as celebrant and homilist.
Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations in Fred's memory may be made to Corpus Christi Parish.
The Melvin family would like to extend their appreciation to the many people who provided care for Fred over the past few months at Linwood Manor, Scranton, where he was a resident, and to the service of Compassionate Care Hospice.
To share words of comfort and remembrance, please visit Fred's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 17, 2020