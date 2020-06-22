|
Frederick C. Schiel Sr. of Dallas passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Gardens of East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Born Dec. 1, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frederick and Credwin Thomas Schiel.
He was a graduate of GAR, Class of 1952, and a veteran of the Koran War, serving in the Air Force.
He was formerly a heavy equipment operator for Addy Asphalt for over 20 years and Pocono Downs for over 25 years, retiring in 2000.
Frederick was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 over 60 years; North-End Slovak Citizens Club; American Legion Post 672 Dallas; and social member of Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Twp.
Pop Schiel enjoyed spending time with his family and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Hockey games.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Irene Eyerman Schiel; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Owca; sister, Jane, Dupont.
Surviving are children, Cindy Pisano, Wilkes-Barre; Connie and her husband, David Owca, Wilkes-Barre; Carleen and her husband, James Eustice, Ashley; Frederick C. Jr. and his wife, JoAnn Schiel, Hanover Twp.; Frank Sr. and his wife, Joanne Schiel, Hanover Twp.; son-in-law, Len Moleski, Dallas; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
The family would like to thank The Gardens at East Mountain and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind and loving care.