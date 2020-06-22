Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Frederick C. Schiel Sr.

Frederick C. Schiel Sr. Obituary

Frederick C. Schiel Sr. of Dallas passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Gardens of East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre Twp.

Born Dec. 1, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frederick and Credwin Thomas Schiel.

He was a graduate of GAR, Class of 1952, and a veteran of the Koran War, serving in the Air Force.

He was formerly a heavy equipment operator for Addy Asphalt for over 20 years and Pocono Downs for over 25 years, retiring in 2000.

Frederick was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542 over 60 years; North-End Slovak Citizens Club; American Legion Post 672 Dallas; and social member of Wyoming Valley Country Club, Hanover Twp.

Pop Schiel enjoyed spending time with his family and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Hockey games.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Irene Eyerman Schiel; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Owca; sister, Jane, Dupont.

Surviving are children, Cindy Pisano, Wilkes-Barre; Connie and her husband, David Owca, Wilkes-Barre; Carleen and her husband, James Eustice, Ashley; Frederick C. Jr. and his wife, JoAnn Schiel, Hanover Twp.; Frank Sr. and his wife, Joanne Schiel, Hanover Twp.; son-in-law, Len Moleski, Dallas; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

The family would like to thank The Gardens at East Mountain and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 22, 2020
