Home

POWERED BY

Services
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Charles Jude "Freddy" Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Charles Jude "Freddy" Moran Obituary
Frederick "Freddy" Charles Jude Moran, 29, of Larksville, lost his battle with addiction on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Born July 29, 1989, in Kingston Twp., he was the son of Frederick Moran and Charlynn Sincavage Moran, of Larksville. He was a graduate of West Side Vocational Technical High School. Freddy had been self-employed as a mason.

Freddy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews who he adored. He was an expert BMX bike rider and had a brown belt in karate.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by two sisters, Dawn Marie Chwastyk and her husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and Jaime Lyn Storm and her husband, David, Larksville; nieces, Jessica and Cynthia Chwastyk; nephews, Michael Chwastyk and David Storm III; great-nieces, Aubriannah Chwastyk; aunts and uncles, Lori and Keith Bradley; Bill and Sharon Moran; Julie Lewis; and Chris and Betty Sincavage; and numerous cousins.

The funeral will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until funeral time Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.

To submit condolences to Freddy's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now