Frederick "Freddy" Charles Jude Moran, 29, of Larksville, lost his battle with addiction on Saturday, June 22, 2019.



Born July 29, 1989, in Kingston Twp., he was the son of Frederick Moran and Charlynn Sincavage Moran, of Larksville. He was a graduate of West Side Vocational Technical High School. Freddy had been self-employed as a mason.



Freddy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews who he adored. He was an expert BMX bike rider and had a brown belt in karate.



In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by two sisters, Dawn Marie Chwastyk and her husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and Jaime Lyn Storm and her husband, David, Larksville; nieces, Jessica and Cynthia Chwastyk; nephews, Michael Chwastyk and David Storm III; great-nieces, Aubriannah Chwastyk; aunts and uncles, Lori and Keith Bradley; Bill and Sharon Moran; Julie Lewis; and Chris and Betty Sincavage; and numerous cousins.



The funeral will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.



Family and friends may call from 5 p.m. until funeral time Tuesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 24, 2019