|
|
Frederick "Rick" Welles, 39, of Parsons, has lost his battle with Glioblastoma, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born June 1, 1980, he was the son of Genevieve "Skinny" Colleran Welles and the late Rick Welles. Rick attended St. Mary's for elementary school and James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 2002. Rick's whole world revolved around his children, Madison, 24; Jeremy, 22; and daughter-in-law, Cassidy, 21; Xavier, 17; Isabella, 14; and their mother, Desiree Parker; Brandon, 18; Elijah, 4; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Welles; grandmother, Beatrice Colleran; as well as three uncles; an aunt; and cousins.
Rick was a barber by profession, he was an extremely meticulous one too. He was noted for his one-hour cuts with a side of great conversation or a "remember when we" story.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and children, are Rick's "sis," Carey Krakosk Rambus; a ton of aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as many friends.
Rick spoke to everyone everywhere he went.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to the caring staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for their wonderful care.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be forwarded to Yanaitis Funeral Home to help the family with Rick's final expenses.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 18, 2020