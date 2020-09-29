Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Fredrick William Gensel Jr.


1955 - 2020
Fredrick William Gensel Jr. Obituary

Fredrick William Gensel Jr., 64, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born Sept. 22, 1955, in Nyack, N.Y., the son of Ella P. Gensel and the late Fredrick Gensel Sr. He was a graduate of Nyack High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick Gensel Sr.; sister, Jeanette Freda Cogar; niece, Ronda Sue Smallwood; great-niece, Aisli Raelynn Green.

He will forever be in the hearts of his daughter, Nicole Lena Gensel; wife, Denise Gensel; mother, Ella P. Gensel; and three grandsons, Ryan Gensel; Camden Spallone; and Kingston Marquez; four sisters, Cheryle Taylor, Graham, N.C.; Christine Green; Anita Harris, Burlington, N.C.; Susette Kastman, Cambell, N.C.; brother, Darrell Gensel, Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.

Fred worked as a welder in his younger years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandsons and watching them grow up. He loved drawing. There were so many things he wished he could do but wasn't well enough to. He will be missed and forever loved by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Ronald Cease officiating. Friends may call the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service.


