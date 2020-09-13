Home

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
Furry Thomas DeRome


1947 - 2020
Furry Thomas DeRome Obituary

Furry Thomas DeRome, 73, of Hughestown, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Pittston on June 16, 1947, he was the son of the late Carmen and Adeline Dalessandro DeRome.

Furry was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and David M. Myers University in Cleveland, Ohio.

He retired as production controller at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Furry was a man who loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. To his wife and daughters, he was the rock of the family. When he wasn't golfing, cheering on Penn State, or in Disney with his entire family, his days revolved around his most precious gems, his grandchildren. To his grandkids, he was the world's best poppy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; sister-in-law Gloria Ellmore; and brother-in-law, John Dalessandro.

Surviving is his wife Mary Elizabeth Dalessandro DeRome. They were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 24, 2020. Also surviving are daughters, Jodi Eike and her husband, Jason, Jenkins Twp.; and Kristy Gomberg and her husband, Paul, Meshoppen; grandchildren Jianna, Jayda, and Jordyn Eike and Ryder Gomberg; sister, Nicola DeRome, Dallas; sisters-in-law, Theresa Ripa and her husband, Danny, Exeter; and Jean Kizis and her husband, Edward, Corning, NY; brother-in-law, Tony Dalessandro and his wife, Debbie, Old Boston; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, for a walk-through visitation, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St. Private funeral services will be held with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Memorial donations may be made to Furry's daughter's charity, Kristy's Thalassemia Warriors c/o The Cooley's Anemia Foundation. 330 Seventh Ave, #200 New York, NY 10001.

To leave a condolence, visit Furry's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


