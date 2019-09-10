|
|
Gail Bockus, 76, of Ross Twp., formerly of Lake Silkworth, passed into eternal life Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born Sept. 19, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Delbert and Louise Geist Bonning.
Gail graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1960. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Left to love her always are her husband of 59 years, William Bockus; daughter, Debbie Watson; son, Bill Bockus; grandchildren, Ryan and Jasmine Watson and Gabrielle Dragon; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mitchell Bockus, Kailani Brown, Riley and Ruby Watson and Jayden Truiett.
A memorial service celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
The family requests that if desired, memorial contributions be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019