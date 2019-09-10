Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Bockus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Bockus


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Bockus Obituary
Gail Bockus, 76, of Ross Twp., formerly of Lake Silkworth, passed into eternal life Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

She was born Sept. 19, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Delbert and Louise Geist Bonning.

Gail graduated from Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1960. She was very much loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Left to love her always are her husband of 59 years, William Bockus; daughter, Debbie Watson; son, Bill Bockus; grandchildren, Ryan and Jasmine Watson and Gabrielle Dragon; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mitchell Bockus, Kailani Brown, Riley and Ruby Watson and Jayden Truiett.

A memorial service celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

The family requests that if desired, memorial contributions be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now