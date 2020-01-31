|
Gail M. Biniek, 70, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in University of Pennsylvania Hospital.
She was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the daughter of Rita Rittenhouse and the late Gerald Rittenhouse Sr.
Gail was the proprietor of Cakes By Gail in Plymouth. She was an avid baker all of her life. She enjoyed bowling, as well as going to the casino with her mother. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was an amazing caregiver to the love of her life, her husband, Tom, who went to his heavenly home in May, 2019.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her children, Christine, Plymouth, Michelle Moshey and her husband, John; Thomas Jr. and his wife, Leah; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, Peanut, Mountain Top; Jerry, Arizona; Jeff, Plymouth; as well as sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in All Saints Parish, 66 Willow St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Jacek J. Bialkowski officiating. Friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, 101 Rockland Circle, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020