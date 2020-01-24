Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Gary Anthony Stolarick


1954 - 2020
Gary Anthony Stolarick Obituary
A memorial service for Gary Anthony Stolarick, 65, of Greenville, Texas, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Gary Anthony Stolarick was born Sept. 11, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, to parents, George Stolarick and Pauline DeBold Stolarick. He was raised in Pennsylvania where he attended Gate of Heaven Catholic School. Gary later attended Westside Voc-Tech School, Luzerne County Community College and Pennsylvania State Fire Academy. He married Carol Willis on June 17, 1998, and they made their home in Dallas, until their move to Texas in 2015. Gary worked for Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, and Cascade Tissue Group in Pittson, in the product development departments.

Gary was a man of many passions, one was the Shavertown Fire Department. Gary was a life member of 42 years, president for 25 of those years and held the position of engineer. Gary loved life and he never met a stranger. He was an avid hunter for many years. He was also a man of many talents and would tackle any job, no matter how big or small.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Pauline Stolarick; and brother, Dr. George Allan Stolarick.

Gary is survived by the biggest love of his life, his wife, Carol Willis Stolarick, Greenville, Texas; sons, William "Billy" Youngblood and wife, Kerri, Hanover Twp.; Stephen Stolarick and wife, Michelle, Dallas, and Gary Anthony Youngblood and wife, Abbie, Dallas; daughters, Susan Scott Sanko and husband, John, Wills Point, Texas; and Anna Scott Vines and husband, Kane, Prosper, Texas; mother-in-law, Carolyn Willis, Greenville, Texas; grandchildren, Stephen, Madeliene, Macey, Olivia, Arik, Ian, Sadie, Faryn, Brady and Lacey; siblings, Marie Fry and husband, Billy, Shickshinny; Eric Stolarick and wife, Susan, Thornhurst, Pauline Sudek and husband, Joe, Noxen, and Kent Stolarick, Shickshinny; and goddaughter, Jennifer Freeden, Austin.

Honorary pallbearers include Gary Beisel; Ryan Moss; Nick Michalism; Dave Rinhimer; Woody Larson; Joe Yonchik; John Berti; Tim Berti; Jerry Paxton; Michelle Sowga; Michael Klug; Jeff Jumper; Gordy Kutz; and Jeffrey Beisel.

Gary passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Greenville, Texas.

Memorial donations may be made in Gary's memory to Shavertown Fire Department, 170 North Main St., Shavertown, PA 18708.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 24, 2020
Remember
