Gary "Bear" Carwardine, 72, of Hughestown, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Scranton on March 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Floyd and Ruth Schoesche Carwardine and stepson of the late Margaret Clement Carwardine.
He was a 1965 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Davis.
He was employed by Bell Telephone companies, ultimately retiring from Verizon.
He was an active member of the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909 and served as the post commander.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Clement Carwardine on April 29, 2011; stepbrothers, Donald and Robert Richardson.
Gary is survived by his children, Krista Carwardine, Cambridge, Mass., and Ryan Carwardine, Hughestown; stepbrother, Kenneth and his wife, Bonnie, Greenville, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Fairview Cemetery, 111 state Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., with the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston providing military honors.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4909, 401 Main St., Dupont PA 18641.
Condolences may be sent at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 5, 2020