Gary G. Cavill Jr. Obituary
Gary G. Cavill Jr., 45, of Franklin Twp., passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Gary G. Cavill, Sr. and Brenda Kelly Cavill.

Gary was a 1993 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School and a 1997 graduate of Pennsylvania State University, State College.

He was formerly employed as a civil engineer.

Surviving are his children, Olivia, Addison and Tyler Cavill. Also surviving is his sister, Lisa Cavill.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2020
