Gary L. Dwyer, 68, of Langdon Street, Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Ruth; mother, Elizabeth Harzel Dwyer; and father, Kenneth R. Dwyer.

Surviving are son, Kenneth G. Dwyer and wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Karen; grandchildren, Adria Jacobosky and Nicholas Dwyer; great grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, and Mason; and brothers, Wayne, Keith, and William.

Services are pending and private at the family's Request. Arrangements by Yeosock Funeral, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 25, 2020
