Gary L. Nowikowski Obituary
Gary L. Nowikowski, 52, of Pittston, and formerly of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary Ann Engelman Nowikowski.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Nowikowski, on March 31, 2017.

Surviving are his wife Paula M. Dragon Nowikowski, formerly of Plains Twp.; brother, Leonard; and sister, Colleen.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Gary's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 21, 2019
