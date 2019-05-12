Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lipinski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Gary was born April 6, 1951, in East Orange, N.J. He was the son of Chester and Wanda Lipinski, who both predeceased him.



Gary proudly served his country for 14 years in the U.S. National Guard.



Gary enjoyed eating his soup at the Bus Stop Diner in Nanticoke as well as going to Momma D's before they closed for business.



Gary was a great father and a good brother. Gary had a loving heart and would help anyone. He is loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.



Gary was predeceased by his loving wife, Joanne Lipinski.



Gary is survived by his children, Scott and Shannon, of Wilkes-Barre; and his brother, Walter Lipinski, Greenbrook, N.J.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Kirby Park. All are welcome.





Gary Lipinski, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.Gary was born April 6, 1951, in East Orange, N.J. He was the son of Chester and Wanda Lipinski, who both predeceased him.Gary proudly served his country for 14 years in the U.S. National Guard.Gary enjoyed eating his soup at the Bus Stop Diner in Nanticoke as well as going to Momma D's before they closed for business.Gary was a great father and a good brother. Gary had a loving heart and would help anyone. He is loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Gary was predeceased by his loving wife, Joanne Lipinski.Gary is survived by his children, Scott and Shannon, of Wilkes-Barre; and his brother, Walter Lipinski, Greenbrook, N.J.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Kirby Park. All are welcome. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close