Gary Lipinski, 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Gary was born April 6, 1951, in East Orange, N.J. He was the son of Chester and Wanda Lipinski, who both predeceased him.
Gary proudly served his country for 14 years in the U.S. National Guard.
Gary enjoyed eating his soup at the Bus Stop Diner in Nanticoke as well as going to Momma D's before they closed for business.
Gary was a great father and a good brother. Gary had a loving heart and would help anyone. He is loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Gary was predeceased by his loving wife, Joanne Lipinski.
Gary is survived by his children, Scott and Shannon, of Wilkes-Barre; and his brother, Walter Lipinski, Greenbrook, N.J.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 2 at Kirby Park. All are welcome.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 12, 2019